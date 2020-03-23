She’s Back! Hailee Steinfeld Announces New Single “I Love You’s”

Hailee Steinfeld has been focussing on her acting career for the past couple of years, but she hasn’t completely forgotten about music. The triple threat contributed songs to the Fifty Shades Freed and Bumblebee soundtracks, “Capital Letters” and “Back To Life” respectively, and then recorded a banger called “Afterlife” for her TV show based on the life of Emily Dickinson. However, it looks like 2020 is the year that we finally get her debut LP — or, at the very least, a second EP.

She kicked off year with an emotional ballad called “Wrong Direction” and is releasing the followup on March 26. Hailee unveiled the title and cover art of “I Love You’s” on social media this morning along with a cryptic video comprised of scenes from romantic movies captioned “No more.” Could it be a cover of Annie Lennox’s 1995 hit “No More I Love You’s”? Time will tell. In any case, the 23-year-old has a pretty good track record of delivering bops, so I’m here for it either way.

