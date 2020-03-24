Carlie Hanson Kicks Off 2020 With New Single “Daze Inn”

19-year-old Carlie Hanson has been dropping very good pop songs since 2017, but she really came into her own last year. The Wisconsin native, who went from working at McDonalds to touring with Troye Sivan in a matter of months, released one of 2019’s best EPs in the form of Junk and then finished up the year with another banger called “Side Effects.” Never one to rest on her laurels, the breakout star fired up her social media accounts earlier today to let fans know that she is relaunching for 2020.

Carlie first unveiled the casual, semi-faded cover of “Daze Inn” and then announced its March 26 release date. It will be interesting to see if this is another stand-alone single or the second cut from her much-anticipated debut LP. (I would also happily make do with another EP). If the talented teen’s new single is anywhere as good as previous gems like the aforementioned “Side Effects” and 2018’s still-great “Numb,” “Daze Inn” is destined to be one of the best new songs of the week. See Carlie’s announcement below.

