Let Their New Era Begin! Little Mix Announces “Break Up Song”

After releasing five massively successful albums with Syco Music, Little Mix swapped labels last year and dropped a couple of one-off singles to celebrate — the defiant “Bounce Back” and festive “One I’ve Been Missing.” The quartet is now relaunching in earnest with a new track called “Break Up Song.” The first taste of their 6th album was co-written with Kamille, Frank Nobel and Linus Nordstrom, and is described in the press release as having “an indelible melody and swirling ’80s synths.” Sounds good to me.

“I think everyone goes through a breakup and it’s a very feel-good kind of empowerment song about going out and just forgetting about all your woes and troubles,” Jade Thirlwall explained in an interview with Kiss FM. “It’s just another breakup song and you’ll get over it and you’ll be good.” The ladies kindly shared a snippet of the song and video on social media (check it out below) and it’s a riot of ’80s fashion and slinky synths. “Break Up Song” drops on Friday and is destined to be another global hit.

