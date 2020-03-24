Lady Gaga Postpones The Release Of ‘Chromatica’ Due To COVID-19

Lady Gaga has postponed the release of Chromatica (originally due on April 10) due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Mother Monster broke the news to fans via social media. “First of all, I want to make sure that everyone is staying safe and practicing social distancing,” she begins a lengthy Instagram post. “Please know that I’m thinking of you all.” The “Stupid Love” hitmaker then gets down to logistics. “I wanted to tell you… I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon.”

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” Gaga continues. The 33-year-old then shares details about the original rollout plan. “I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together… I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises.” It hurts to imagine what could have been.

However, Gaga promises it will be worth the wait when Chromatica drops. “I hope that you see when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time,” she writes. “And until that comes, LET’S ALL STAY HOME.” See her full statement below.

