Kygo Announces New Single “Like It Is” Featuring Zara Larsson & Tyga

While most of us are binging on Netflix and eating our body weight in carbohydrates, Kygo’s quarantine has actually been productive. “I hope you’re all doing well and staying positive in these tough times,” the Norwegian producer wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been spending the last couple of weeks back home staying inside, and I know many of you are in the same situation. The good thing about being home all day is that I have a lot of time to work on new music.” So much time, in fact, that he finished his third album.

The first taste of Golden Hour (see the cover below) arrives on Friday and it’s a banger called “I Like It” featuring Zara Larsson and Tyga. Of course, Kygo has been incredibly busy between albums — landing worldwide hits with the Whitney Houston-voiced “Higher Love” and “Carry On” from Pokémon Detective Pikachu. Tyga has been similarly busy, recently landing a feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Freak,” but this will be Zara’s first release of 2020. Hopefully, news about her long-overdue sophomore LP will follow soon.

