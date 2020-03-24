Ariana Grande Teases A New Song Possibly Called “Nasty”

Ariana Grande jumped on Twitter this afternoon (March 24) to urge fans to stay safe. “I miss making things, can’t wait to get back to work,” the 26-year-old wrote, “but for now let’s stay inside.” Oh, and the pop star kindly added a snippet of a song possibly called “Nasty.” A sexy slow jam about cutting through the bullshit and going straight to bed, this wouldn’t sound out of place on Sweetener. “You got me all up in my feels,” Ariana begins the song. “I be trying to wait, but lately I just wanna keep it real.”

“No more playing safe, let’s take it all the way,” the “7 Rings” hitmaker coos, before getting down to the nitty gritty in semi-indecipherable and somewhat graphic detail. As for the chorus, it’s pretty straightforward. “I don’t wanna wait,” she sings. “Tonight I wanna get nasty.” While Ariana has never been far from the music scene, dropping an album and multiple collaborations in 2019, this is the longest she has gone without releasing a single in a couple of years. No doubt, the chart-topper is cooking up something for late 2020.

