Kesha Shares A Snippet Of A Banger Called “Nicolas Cage”

The dust has barely settled on Kesha’s High Road album (fingers crossed there will be more singles and videos), but she is already working on new music. The “Raising Hell” hitmaker surprised fans by sharing a preview of a new song, which I assume is called “Nicolas Cage.” In any case, it’s a demented tribute to the actor. “Now… freak out!” she begins the song over massive beats, before sing/rapping: “You think you’re famous? Don’t touch my snakeskin, I got a dinosaur hanging in my basement!”

The Nic Cage references continue throughout the song. “I’m on vacation, leaving Las Vegas — request my presence here’s the number call my agent,” she rhymes. “Bitch, I’m a national treasure, I make it rain in the desert.” That takes us to the undeniable chorus. “I got an octopus, I got a pyramid,” Kesha lists. “You think I’m extra? I’m on my Nicolas Cage shit.” The song is accompanied by a video featuring highlights from the Oscar winner’s filmography. Is it too late to add this High Road? I need to hear the full song ASAP.

View this post on Instagram mood A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Mar 24, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

