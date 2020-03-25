Usher & Ella Mai Flex Hard In Their “Don’t Waste My Time” Video

One of the few good things to occur in 2020 is the reemergence of Usher. The R&B superstar laid the groundwork in 2019 by collaborating with Summer Walker on top 50 hit “Come Thru” and now has another radio hit on his hands with “Don’t Waste My Time” featuring Ella Mai. “My mind was changed, I’m glad you made it,” Usher begins the smooth, throwback bop. “Intoxicated, your vibe’s amazing.” His duet partner is equally smitten. “late night, coffee in the morning,” Ella croons. “What a date night, better play right.”

They then come together for the mellow chorus. “Good lovin’, no questions — reach out and you’ll touch me,” the hitmakers harmonize. “Bad habits, don’t judge me — just don’t waste my time.” Usher rolled out the video today (March 25) and it’s a luxurious ode to wealth and hip-hop excess. There are bouquets of money, flashy jewelry by the bucket and a cameo from Snoop Dogg as the “Climax” singer’s personal bud-tender. Oh, and Usher even throws in some of his trademark choreography. Watch the Lesean Harris-directed visual below.

