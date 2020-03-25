Dua Lipa’s Hot Streak Continues With “Break My Heart”

Dua Lipa's 'Physical' Video The UK pop star takes us back to the 1980s with her colorful 'Physical' video. MORE >>

When it comes to pop music, Dua Lipa is the moment. The 24-year-old delivered the best song of 2019 with “Don’t Start Now” and then kept her foot on the gas in 2020 with the equally amazing “Physical.” She now makes it three perfect pop songs in a row with “Break My Heart.” Produced by Andrew Watt and The Monsters And The Strangerz, Dua’s latest is built around a clever sample of INXS’ 1987 hit “Need You Tonight.” It’s always dangerous to tinker with the classics, but this works perfectly with the hitmaker’s retro-futuristic sound.

“I’ve always been the one to say the first goodbye, had to love and lose a hundred million times,” Dua begins the song over bouncy synths. “Had to get it wrong to know just what I like, now I’m falling.” The “New Rules” queen then wonders if she’s in too deep on the chorus. “I should’ve stayed at home, ’cause now there ain’t no letting you go,” Dua laments. “Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?” The Brit’s sophomore LP, Future Nostalgia, arrives on Friday and all signs point to it being impeccable.

Listen to “Break My Heart” below.

