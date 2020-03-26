Selena Gomez Drops Sexy “Dance Again” Performance Video

Selena Gomez has released a defiant performance video for “Dance Again.” The Rare highlight, which I like to think of as this era’s “Me & The Rhythm,” is all about getting your mojo back and finding the courage to keep on living and loving. It makes sense then that visual is quite literal — the pop star simply twirls about in sexy, silk dress as if to say, “I’m still here and I’m thriving.” If nothing else, this will give fans something to obsesses over while Selena is taking care of her health in quarantine.

The 27-year-old also unveiled new “Dance Again”-themed merchandise comprised of red and white, short-sleeved t-shirts and a yellow, long-sleeved shirt. A portion of the proceeds raised will go to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund to help musicians affected by the global pandemic. It will be interesting to see what the next official single from Rare is. I think the most obvious choices are “Vulnerable,” “Ring” and “A Sweeter Place” featuring Kid Cudi, but who knows? There isn’t a dud on the whole album. Watch Selena’s “Dance Again” video below.

