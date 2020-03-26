Dua Lipa Serves Looks & Choreography In “Break My Heart” Video

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” arrived last night (March 25) and it’s her third great single in a row. “Built around a clever sample of INXS’ 1987 hit “Need You Tonight,” the bop finds the pop star falling hard against her better judgement. “I should’ve stayed at home, ’cause now there ain’t no letting you go,” the 24-year-old pouts on the chorus over slinky synths courtesy of Andrew Watt and The Monsters And The Strangerz. “Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?”

The visual arrived this morning and it’s every bit as shiny and perfect as the song. The Brit bounces through a variety of candy-colored setups including a club scene and a luxury flight. Dua treats us to look after look, sullen glances (her trademark) and some laissez-faire choreography. As with “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical” is a flawless package, and yet another reminder that Dua is doing pop better than anyone else at this point in time. Future Nostalgia arrives tonight, but watch “Break My Heart” (below) in the meantime.

