Winona Oak Unveils Video For Bittersweet Electro-Ballad “Another Story”

Winona Oak’s Closure is one of the best pop EPs of 2020. Jam-packed with brilliant bangers (“Control” and “Lonely Hearts Club”) and moving ballads (“Break My Broken Heart”), there’s something for every stage of emotional distress. Take “Another Story.” This mid-tempo electro-moment is an apology to herself for choosing the wrong dude. “I betrayed my heart, for a love so cheap,” the 25-year-old begins the song. “Must cut him off, before I’m in too deep.” She then promises to do better next time on the chorus.

“For my little heart, I’m sorry,” Winona pleads over Vasco’s synths. “One day, we gonna write another story about a man who loves me right.” The newcomer, who featured in our roundup of pop artists to watch in 2020, unveiled the video for “Another Story” and it finds our heroine dancing the pain away in the club. The focus here is more on mood and kaleidoscopic lighting than narrative, which suits the track’s quiet defiance perfectly. I can’t wait to see what Winona does next. Watch “Another Story” below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!