Ava Max Wields A Sword In Heavenly “Kings & Queens” Video

Ava Max is hoping that lightning strikes twice with “Kings & Queens.” The breakout pop star, who rode a viral hit called “Sweet But Psycho” to the top of the charts, is off to a flying start. Her latest banger has been streamed more than 10 million times since dropping on March 12 — a number that is sure to increase exponentially with the arrival of a glamorous video. Directed by Isaac Rentz, the glossy clip takes place in heaven and finds Ava ruling over a clan of fierce warrior angels/dancers.

There are a multitude of looks, fun choreography and even a coordinated guitar solo. All in all, it’s a solid fit for the lead single from the 26-year-old’s much-anticipated debut album (due later this year). “No damsel in distress, don’t need to save me,” Ava commands on the pre-chorus over Cirkut and RedOne’s beats. “Once I start breathing fire, you can’t tame me.” She continues to preach female empowerment on the chorus. “If all of the kings had their queens on the throne,” Ava decrees. “We would pop champagne and raise a toast.” Watch the visual below.

