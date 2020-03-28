Bad Bunny Does Drag In Gender-Bending “Yo Perreo Sola” Video

Bad Bunny is known for his outrageous fashion choices, but the Puerto Rican rapper pushes the envelope even further in his latest visual. So far, in fact, that he rocks multiple drag looks including a red leather mini skirt and thigh high boots. While it’s doubtful that Benito (his real name) would cut it on Drag Race, he makes a powerful point about respecting women. After all, the song is called “Yo Perreo Sola” (which translates as “I Twerk Alone”) and is about letting women do what they want at the club without be accosted by creeps.

“Yo Perro Sola” is the fourth single from Bad Bunny’s record-breaking YHLQMDLG (an abbreviation of Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana) album and it’s destined to soar up the Billboard Hot 100 next week given the immediate response to the video. The gender-bending visual racked up more than 18 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours, and is well on its way to be the global hitmaker’s next video to pass the magical one billion mark on the streaming platform. Get ready to twerk — alone — and press play below.

