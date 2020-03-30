Sam Smith Is Renaming ‘To Die For’ LP In Wake Of Global Pandemic

While some artists are forging ahead with album releases regardless (The Weeknd just scored the year’s biggest first-week sales with After Hours), others have postponed their projects. Sam Smith falls into the latter category. They broke the news this morning via an open letter on Instagram. “Firstly I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation,” the Brit begins. “I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time.”

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel like the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” Sam says in reference to the previously-announced To Die For. “I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date — both of which are to be confirmed at this time. Don’t worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise!”

Don’t worry, the hitmaker isn’t about the leave us completely hanging. “But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I’m incredibly excited about,” they assure us. See Sam’s announcement below.

Is this the right decision? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!