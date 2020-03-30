The Weeknd Lands 5th Number One Hit With “Blinding Lights”

Chances are, The Weeknd is having a better day than you are. The Canadian superstar lands his third consecutive number one album with After Hours and nabs the year’s highest first-week sales tally. Abel’s latest sold 444,000 album equivalent units — 275,000 of which were pure sales. Oh, and he also has the number one song in the country. “Blinding Lights” follows in the footsteps of “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills,” “Starboy” and “Heartless” to become his fifth chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100.

It looks like reuniting with Max Martin, the hitmaker behind “Can’t Feel My Face,” has paid big dividends. The legendary Swede produced five songs on the album including “Blinding Lights” and next single “In Your Eyes.” In other Weeknd news, the 30-year-old has released a deluxe version of After Hours featuring three brand new songs — “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You” and “Final Lullaby.” You can listen to those tracks here and get your daily dose of “Blinding Lights” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!