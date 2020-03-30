BANKS Announces ‘Live And Stripped’ EP, Drops “Drowning” Video

Here’s some good news to end the hellish month that was March, 2020! BANKS is releasing a new EP on Friday (April 3) called Live And Stripped. As the title suggests, the four-song set is comprised of live, acoustic versions of previously-released songs. The alt-pop star introduces the project today with a stunning rendition of “Drowning” from her universally-adored Goddess LP. She also dropped a one-take, one-shot video (below), which shows the 31-year-old’s breathtaking artistry in full flight.

The other three songs on the EP are taken from BANKS’ underrated third album, III. For whatever reason, that opus didn’t quite get the attention it deserved, so this is as good a reason as any to revisit some of the highlights including “Stroke,” “If We Were Made Of Water” and, my favorite, “Contaminated.” Every song will be accompanied by a performance video, all of which were filmed at the legendary Capitol Studios in late 2019. See the full tracklist for Live And Stripped below.

BANKS’ Live And Stripped tracklist:

1. Stroke

2. Contaminated

3. Drowning

4. If We Were Made Of Water

