Rihanna Promises That ‘R9’ Is Imminent, Confirms Reggae Sound

Rihanna graces the covers (there are two of them) of UK Vogue’s May issue and opens up about the whereabouts of her long-awaited 9th LP. “I can’t say when I’m going to drop,” Rih revealed, “But I am very aggressively working on music.” I guess that’s something. Oh, and the superstar also confirmed that reggae is the main sound of R9. “That is happening,” the 32-year-old promised. However, she refused to be pinned down to any one genre. “I don’t want my albums to feel like themes,” she reiterated.

“There are no rules. There’s no format,” RiRi continued. “There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.” She then clarified her approach to R9. “I feel like I have no boundaries,” Rihanna explained. “I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.” There are signs (this interview and her recent collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR) that 2020 is going to be a big year for Rih. See her covers below and read the full article here.

