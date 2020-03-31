Lindsay Lohan Is Making A Pop Comeback… For Real, This Time

Lindsay Lohan is returning to music… for real, this time. We hope. The signs are promising. The “Bossy” diva even filmed an announcement video comprised of old tabloid footage (below) that culminates in the thrilling message: “I’m back.” And then there’s the pièce de résistance — a pre-save link for a new single. If you click the url, a message from Universal music pops up. Which suggests that Lindsay still has some kind of record deal in place. What could go wrong? Possibly, everything. But I’m still mildly optimistic.

After all, the 33-year-old did release a new song in 2019. Sure, the rollout was a trainwreck and it ended up being an IGTV exclusive (I didn’t even know that was a thing), but “Xanax” was a bop. “I don’t like the parties in LA, I go home in a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone,” Lindsay cooed on the banger, which was co-written by ALMA. “I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me,” she belted on the undeniably catchy chorus. “Social anxiety, when you kiss me I can’t breathe.” Who knows? Maybe this is just the belated wide release of “Xanax.” Whatever, I’ll take it.

Watch Lindsay’s announcement video below.

Are you excited for Lindsay’s comeback? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!