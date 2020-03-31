Another Smash! Drake Announces New Single “Toosie Slide”
It’s just about time for Drake’s yearly album or mixtape. The rap superstar broke the internet last night (March 30) by announcing the imminent release — it drops on Friday, April 3 — of a new single called “Toosie Slide.” And yes, the song is literally about the TikTok dance craze. I know because the titular social media star shared a snippet of the banger complete with choreography. “Black leather gloves no sequin, buckles on the jacket it’s elite shit,” Drizzy begins the looming smash. “Got a dance but it’s really on some street shit.”
He then takes us through the dance routine, step-by-step. “I’mma show you how to get it,” Drake promises, “it go — right foot up, left foot slide, left foot up, right foot slide.” The hitmaker sums it up best with his next lyric: “Basically, I’m saying either way we ’bout to slide.” Think “Cha Cha Slide” for Generation Z and you have some idea of what to expect. Needless to say, this is going to be huge and will, in all likelihood, nab the 33-year-old his eighth number one hit. See the cover and listen to a preview below.
The cover:
A preview of “Toosie Slide”:
