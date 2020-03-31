Thomas Rhett Taps Reba McEntire, Keith Urban & More For Charity Single “Be A Light”

Thomas Rhett currently has the number one song on iTunes with “Be The Light.” A star-studded collaboration with Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott (of Lady Antebellum fame) and Chris Tomlin, the country star’s latest single raises money for COVID-19 relief efforts. As such, the stripped-back ballad is suitably inspiring and uplifting. “In a time full of war, be peace,” Thomas begins the song. “In a time full of doubt, just believe.” Keith and Chris then team up for the next verse.

“In a place that needs a change, make a difference,” they croon. “In a time full of noise, just listen.” The fellas then pass the baton to Reba and Hillary for the soaring chorus. “In a world full of hate, be a light,” the country queens belt. “When you do somebody wrong, make it right.” How did the collaboration come about? “I wrote this song last year,” Thomas told Billboard. “This song was really just about being a light in a dark place… we weren’t supposed to release this now, but I really felt like the song needed to come out today.”

Listen to “Be A Light” below.

