Selena Gomez Shares Her Favorite Quarantine Songs & Movies

Selena Gomez is just like us! In that she’s spending quarantine listening to music and binging movies. The pop star even shared a list of her favorites in case you’re looking for suggestions. As for songs, the 27-year-old picks the pandemic-appropriate “If The World Was Ending” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, “Snowchild” by ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, Lauren Daigle’s all-conquering “You Say,” Roddy Rich’s chart-topping “The Box” and a Christian-pop song called “The Blessing” by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship.

Need a new flick to add to the queue? Well, Selena has you covered. Her taste runs the whole gambit from horror to comedy and drama. She recommends The Invisible Man, cult classic Jennifer’s Body, Zodiac, Uncut Gems, American Hustle, Clueless, Election, Flirting With Disaster, After The Wedding and Sugar and Spice. If you’re looking for a new TV show, the “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker suggests The Morning Show, Good Girls, The Servant, The Mind Explained and reruns of Saturday Night Live. See all of Selena’s choices below.

Do you love her choices? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!