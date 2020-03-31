Selena Gomez Shares Her Favorite Quarantine Songs & Movies
Trying to take a cute/serious pic of me cooking but then felt embarrassed so I’m using the candid where I look so happy but I really feel kinda cheesy. 😏 Anyway, I shared a few lists in my stories of things I’m watching, listening to and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps you 💖 For music: “If the World Was Ending” – JP Saxe & Julia Michaels “You Say” – Lauren Daigle “Snowchild” – The Weeknd “The Blessing” – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship “The Box” – Roddy Rich For movies: Invisible Man Jennifer’s Body American Hustle Uncut Gems Clueless Sugar and Spice After the Wedding Zodiac Election Flirting with Disaster For shows: The Morning Show Good Girls The Servant SNL (re-runs) The Mind Explained For books: “Becoming” – Michelle Obama “The Undocumented Americans” – Karla Cornejo Villavicencio “Signs” – Laura Lynne Jackson For podcasts: On Purpose with Jay Shetty Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me A New Earth – Oprah & Eckhart Tolle Get Sleepy For accounts to follow: @tinykitchentm @jessicayellin @selenagomez.doll @chloeiscrazy @nostalgia.video
