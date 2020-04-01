Liam Payne Joins Forces With Alesso For New Single “Midnight”

Liam Payne’s bid for solo stardom hit a minor roadblock last year when his much-anticipated debut album, LP1, peaked at number 111 on the Billboard 200. It was particularly disappointing given that he started with so much momentum — landing a top 10 hit with the Quavo-assisted “Strip That Down.” Happily, the One Direction alum isn’t about to let it bring him down. Instead, he’s getting right back on the proverbial horse by teaming up with Swedish producer Alesso for a banger called “Midnight.”

“I just want to lay here fall into midnight,” Liam sings in a preview, “and fall right into you.” So far, so good. “Excited to announce I’ve got a brand new single out with [Alesso] on 8th April called ‘Midnight’!” the 26-year-old captioned the announcement post. “We wanted to get our fans involved somehow, so we’ve come up with the idea of getting one of our fans to join us on the official remix of the track! Use #AlessoMidnight to get involved!” If you have always dreamed of duetting with the 1D hunk, now is your time to shine. Get more info below.

