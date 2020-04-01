Powfu Drops Video For Viral Hit “death bed (coffee for your head)”

Powfu’s wonderfully-titled “death bed (coffee for my head)” is the latest song to go viral on TikTok — it has soundtracked more than three million videos — and then crossover to other streaming services. The lo-fi rap song is now charting around the globe and rapidly scaling the Billboard Hot 100. In fact, it’s also sitting at number 59 in only its second week on the chart. Expect to see it climb a lot higher in the weeks to come courtesy of exploding radio airplay and an official video.

It’s not hard to pinpoint why “death bed (coffee for my head)” is connecting like it is. The drowsy lullaby is very much a major 2020 mood. “I don’t wanna fall asleep, I don’t wanna pass away,” the Canadian rapper laments. “I been thinking of our future ’cause I’ll never see those days.” That’s when featured artist beabadobee steps in for the wistful chorus. “Don’t stay awake for too long, don’t go to bed,” the Brit sings. “I’ll make a cup of coffee for your head.” Watch the suitably lo-fi visual below and get ready to hear a whole lot more of this song.

