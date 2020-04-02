Lindsay Lohan Shares A Snippet Of Comeback Single “Back To Me”

It’s really happening. Yesterday (March 31), Lindsay Lohan revealed that she was embarking on a pop comeback… but we’ve heard that several time before over the last few years. This time, however, the 33-year-old has kept her word. The much-missed pop star’s new single is called “Back To Me” and it drops on April 3. Lindsay even shared a snippet of the song, which might already be familiar to some fans. After all, she previewed it a couple of times in 2019. (We love an elaborate, six-month rollout!)

“My life’s full of ripped up pages, I’ve been weak, contagious,” Lindsay sings over dated club beats. “But I’m coming back, I’m coming back to me.” The theme of renewal runs throughout the song. “Oh but I know that everything changes, hard things turn to basics,” the “Rumors” queen belts. “Now I’m coming back, I’m coming back to me.” All in all, it sounds promising enough. What inspired the track? “[It’s] about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go,” Lindsay explains. “Living in the now.”

Listen to a preview of “Back To Me” below.

