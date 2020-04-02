Karol G & Anuel AA Team Up For Quarantine-Themed Banger “Follow”

When it comes to being productive in quarantine, it definitely helps if you’re cooped up with another superstar. Real-life couple Karol G and Anuel AA are using their down-time to cook up lockdown-themed hits. “Follow” arrives today (April 2) and it’s basically about sliding into someone’s DMs. After all, you can still practice social distancing and flirt online. It might even lead to something else, several eons from now, when we’re all allowed to play outside again.

“While at home under quarantine, we couldn’t stop making music,” Karol explains. “We wanted to create a song that was cool and fresh for our fans with a video that shows how we are overcoming the reality that we are all going through. We are thinking of all of our fans out there and hope you’re staying safe and healthy during this time.” How is the cute couple spending quarantine? Well, if the self-produced video (below) is any indication, they play Jenga, dance on table tops and have bubble baths. Sounds like fun.

