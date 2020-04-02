Isaac Dunbar Preaches Non-Conformity On New Single “comme des garçons”

Isaac Dunbar Interview The budding pop star talks new music, quarantine and influences in our Q&A. MORE >>

Isaac Dunbar’s breakout 2020 continues with “comme des garçons (like the boys).” A defiant synth-pop anthem about bucking gender norms and societal expectations, the 17-year-old’s latest is destined to resonate with anyone brave enough not to fall in line. “I could stretch my neck, obey command and make my story yours to tell,” the newcomer begins then song. “You seem to know it all so well, I could shut myself up — be a man.” However, he has no interest in sleep-walking through life.

“I don’t wanna be the same, I don’t wanna be like you,” Isaac sings on the chorus. “I don’t wanna be Comme Des Garçons.” All in all, it’s another extremely satisfying taste of the teenager’s major-label debut EP. isaac’s insects arrives on April 9 and it includes this bop, the title track, my favorite “scorton’s creek” and the quirky “makeup drawer.” Make no mistake. The Cape Cod, Massachusetts native is One To Watch in 2020. Listen to “comme des garçons (like the boys)” below.

