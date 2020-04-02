‘Confessions On A Dance Floor’ Revisited: Looking Back On Madonna’s Iconic Era

Toss on your fanciest leotards, grab your supersized boom boxes and get ready to dance. Why? Because today’s the day to revisit one of the Queen of Pop’s most beloved eras to date. Yes, I’m talking about Confessions On A Dance Floor. Released in 2005 (get ready to celebrate the 15th anniversary this November), Madonna’s tenth album is a nonstop party from start to finish. Literally. Inspired by a DJ set, each of the 12 tracks runs into the next. That includes the ABBA-sampling lead single “Hung Up,” which rocketed into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped charts across the globe.

After experimenting with her sound on 2003’s polarizing American Life, the living legend’s return to the dance floor was unanimously embraced. And it’s easy to see why. Aside from being irresistibly fun, this was also one of Madge’s most memorable eras. The hitmaker’s signature look included a body-baring leotard, and she flaunted her physique on stages across the world during an accompanying tour. That’s not all, either. Madonna had several other projects going on at the time. That included the release of a documentary charting her Re-Invention World Tour and a children’s book.

Of course, the icon spiced things up. On tour she wore a crown of thorns and hung herself from a cross. What Madonna era is complete without a little bit of controversy? Through it all, she continued to drop singles off the chart-topping opus. Although follow-up tracks experienced diminishing returns on the Hot 100 (Americans lack taste sometimes, what can I say?), global markets continued to laud her creative genius. To this day, Confessions remains one of the most influential pop albums of the early aughts with releases like Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia drawing comparisons.

Imagine being 10 albums in and remaining as iconic as Madonna. That’s pretty much the definition of a timeless trendsetter. Scroll through a gallery of some of her most memorable looks from the era up top. After doing that make sure to feast your eyes on all the videos she dropped below.

“Hung Up”

“Sorry”

“Get Together”

“Jump”

