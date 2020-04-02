Faouzia Hopes For Better Days On “Wake Me When It’s Over”

“Wake Me When It’s Over” has to be the most relatable song title of 2020. And while Faouzia’s latest single doesn’t overtly reference the global pandemic, it certainly taps into our collective fears and frustrations. “Maybe I’ve been in my head too much, wish that I could shut it off,” the 19-year-old begins the song. “Lately I’ve been feeling out of touch, I’m feeling just as lost.” That takes us to the soaring chorus. “Wake me when it’s over, now that I’m living without you,” she belts. “So much I’m missing about you.”

At its core, however, “Wake Me When It’s Over” is defiantly hopeful. “There are so many things that we take for granted when life is on the go,” Faouzia tells Billboard. “Now, with everything happening in the world, we have time to take a step back and think… [the song] speaks to the way our thoughts and anxieties can take control, but also help us appreciate normal, everyday life. Sometimes, the only thing to do is wait until the difficult times pass and be grateful for the simple things that we do have.” Listen below.

