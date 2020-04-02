Fiona Apple Announces ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ Release Date

Given the infrequency with which they appear, a new Fiona Apple album is always cause for celebration. The beloved singer/songwriter got the music world buzzing in March when she revealed that her long-awaited 5th LP was finished in a profile for the New Yorker. The 42-year-old even shared the title, Fetch The Bolt Cutters, and described the experimental opus’ main theme as “not being afraid to speak.” Oh, and the “Criminal” hitmaker even offered up song titles including “The Drumset Is Gone,” “Heavy Balloon” and “Kick Me Under the Table.”

The only thing Fiona kept to herself was the release date, but today (April 2) she rectified that. Fetch The Bolt Cutters arrives on April 17 — against the wishes of her record label, which suggested waiting until October. However, the art-pop iconoclast knows that her particular brand of magic is needed now more than ever and she is determined to forge ahead regardless. See Fiona’s endearingly lo-fi announcement video below and stay tuned for more details about the cover and tracklist.

