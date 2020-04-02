’90s Flashback: Heather Nova’s “Walk This World” Is An Alt Classic

In this franchise, we look back on our favorite bops — both hits and underrated gems — from the 1990s.

The imminent return of Fiona Apple has put me in the mood to revisit some of my other favorite alternative singer/songwriters from the ’90s. Artists like PJ Harvey, Beth Orton and Heather Nova. The latter lays claim to one of my favorite songs from that entire decade — the still-majestic “Walk This World.” Produced by Youth, Heather’s signature song arrived like a bolt of lightning in 1994 and immediately caught the attention of adventurous radio programmers with its fire, poetry and knockout chorus.

“I have slept beside the winter and the green is growing slow, I have watched you find the places hidden by the snow,” the Bermudian newcomer coos over ominous guitars. “I have tripped into a valley that is blue till you can see, I want you to come walk this world with me.” She then pulls the vocal trigger. “With the light in our eyes it’s hard to see,” Heather yearns. “I’m not touched but I’m aching to be, I want you to come walk this world with me.” It became a worldwide hit, but couldn’t quite crossover in the US. Nevertheless, the song and 1994’s Oyster album found an audience and are universally regarded as classics.

Of course, Heather never really went away. Only last year, she reunited with Youth for a sequel (of sorts) to Oyster called Pearl and managed to recapture the magic of the first installment. Which is no easy feat given that a quarter of a century had passed. Watch the glorious “Walk This World” video, which was directed by Man Of Steel helmer Zack Snyder, below.

Did you love this song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!