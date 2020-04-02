Kelly Clarkson Reveals Release Date Of New Single “I Dare You”

While many big artists are postponing their projects due to the global pandemic, some are bravely forging ahead. Kelly Clarkson belongs to the latter category. The first and best American Idol is rolling out a new single called “I Dare You” on April 16 and it’s close to the hitmaker’s heart. “This is my favorite/hardest project that I’ve ever worked on,” she revealed in an announcement post. “I can’t wait for you to hear ‘I Dare You’ out everywhere April 16th.” Kelly also shared the cover art (below).

Of course, the “Love So Soft” singer first mentioned the song on an episode of her chat show way back in February. “I been busting my behind at all the jobs, and recording a record,” Kelly told the audience. “I have a new song called ‘I Dare You,’ we’ve been working really hard on that.” Originally, the track was going to coincide with the opening of the pop star’s Invincible residency in Las Vegas. With that on hold for the foreseeable future, Kelly is making sure fans still have something to get them through the dark days of 2020.

