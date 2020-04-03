Joshua Bassett Makes His Major Label Debut With “Common Sense”

Joshua Bassett is a name you want to familiarize yourself with. Disney+ users have likely already encountered the talented teen thanks to his starring role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. On the show he wows viewers as Ricky Bowen (who plays Zac Efron’s Troy Bolton in a stage adaptation of HSM). However, he’s also a budding talent in the music world. Last month the singer-songwriter inked a deal with Warner Records. Today (April 3) he launches in earnest with the unveiling of “Common Sense.” And the confessional gem highlights his undeniable talent and charm.

Laying his voice over gentle strings, Joshua opens up about a complicated relationship. “Common sense says ‘the girl’s not worth your time.’ But common sense ain’t common when you come to mind,” he croons. Despite several other warnings from common sense, the hitmaker isn’t ready to call it quits. “I think I love you. I want to love you. Please let me love you. I wish to show you how to love.” With its stripped-back instrumental and earnest lyrics, this is bound to resonate with listeners. It also has me intrigued to see what’s next from the 19-year-old who is working on a debut project.

While we wait to see what he has on the horizon press play on “Common Sense” and get better acquainted with the rising star below.

