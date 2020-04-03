CNCO Links Up With Natti Natasha On Breezy Bop “Honey Boo”

CNCO and Natti Natasha are sweetening this week with the gift of new music. Today (April 3), they join forces on a single called “Honey Boo.” And it goes without saying that the hitmakers have a sultry bop with plenty of replay factor on their hands. That’s not all, either. They also got together to shoot a music video. Directed by Joaquín Cambre, it gives everyone a chance to show off their dance moves and some very chic looks. As it turns out, there’s already a “Honey Boo” dance challenge going viral on TikTok. That was quick!

“Honey Boo” follows a particularly action-packed 2019 for the Latin boy band. During it they dropped their well-received Que Quiénes Somos EP. The “De Cero” stars proceeded to link up with fellow boy banders PRETTYMUCH on “Me Necesita.” They kept the good vibes going into 2020 by dropping a new song called “My Boo.” Meanwhile, Natti’s been equally busy with the release of her debut album and several high-profile collabs. That includes one with the Joans Brothers, Daddy Yankee and Sebastián Yatra.

Is CNCO’s latest a sign a new project is on the way? We’ll have to wait and see, but the prospect of another EP or album is certainly exciting. Check out the “Honey Boo” video below and let us know what you think.

