Drake Shows Off His Mansion In “Toosie Slide” Video

Drake’s infuriatingly catchy “Toosie Slide” (named after a TikTok influencer) arrived last night and is already the #1 song on Apple Music. Which means that it’s pretty much assured of a number one debut on the Billboard Hot 100 — particularly when you factor in the soon-to-go-viral video. In it, a masked Drizzy takes us on a tour of his mansion. Or at least one of them. We see his various Grammys, platinum records, art collection and canteen-sized kitchen. He even gives us a little choreography. After all, “Toosie Slide” is a dance song.

“Got a dance, but it’s really on some street shit,” Drake promises before taking us through the rather straightforward moves. “It go right foot up, left foot, slide, left foot up, right foot, slide,” the 33-year-old sings on the chorus. “Basically, I’m sayin’ either way, we ’bout to slide.” There’s an argument to be made that this entire release is more of a marketing exercise than musical endeavor, but the Canadian superstar is making bank either way. Learn the moves to “Toosie Slide” below and get ready to hear this bop all summer.

