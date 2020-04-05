Lady Gaga Unveils The Mind-Boggling Cover Of ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga has unveiled the official cover of Chromatica and it’s a punk/sci-fi fantasy that falls somewhere between Mad Max and Alien. Heavily inspired by the work of H.R. Giger, the cover finds Mother Monster attached to a metal grate, back lit by hot pink neon. It’s striking, memorable and instantly iconic. The “Stupid Love” hitmaker also shared pics of the vinyl picture disc and a retro cassette. There’s only one thing missing and that’s an official release date. Gaga’s announcement only narrows it down to 2020.

Of course, Chromatica was originally due to arrive on April 10. It was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 — a decision the pop icon agonized over. “I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica,” she told fans. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

“I hope that you see when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time,” Gaga continued. If the music is as good as the artwork, it’s going to be well worth the wait. See the cover of Chromatica below.

