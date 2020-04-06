‘Breakaway’ Revisited: Looking Back On Kelly Clarkson’s Addictive Era

Kelly Clarkson never had an issue charming the hearts of millions across the globe. With her lovable personality and golden vocal cords, she swept the competition under the rug and claimed the title of America’s original Idol in 2002. That led to the release of her chart-topping debut effort the following year. But she really hit her stride in 2004. That’s when the Texas native spread her wings, learned how to fly and (most importantly) dropped her brilliant sophomore album Breakaway. The LP was, is and will forever remain a masterpiece that houses some of her most beloved cuts.

Of course that includes the high-flying title track. That gem was co-written by none other than Avril Lavigne and pulled double duty on the soundtrack for The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. However, the coming of age anthem is something of a sonic outlier. The rest of the tracklist boasts a fuller, pop/rock sound and more of Kelly’s sass and signature vocal growls. That’s evident on cuts like “Since U Been Gone,” which unforgivably missed out on the number one slot on the Billboard Hot 100. To be fair, the timeless bop did peak at number two, so it’s not all bad news.

And every other single Kelly released during the action-packed era performed spectacularly. Even when she wasn’t occupying the Top 10 on global charts, the diva never stopped moving. She toured in support of the project for the entirety of 2005 and 2006. And she picked up several awards along the way. Most notable of those are her first two Grammys. We also got some iconic looks. Sadly she said goodbye to the chunky highlights that defined her breakout era. Instead, one of my favorite signature outfits for Breakaway consisted of cut up band tees and plenty of eyeshadow.

Can you say legendary rock goddess? Kelly easily could have kept dropping singles off the album, too. On that note, justice for “Addicted” and “Hear Me.” However, all good things must come to a close. Now the campaign lives on in our memories as a time when the hitmaker took her career to the next level. Scroll through a gallery of some of her most memorable looks from the time up top. After doing that make sure to feast your eyes on the era’s videos below.

“Breakaway”

“Since U Been Gone”

“Behind These Hazel Eyes”

“Because Of You”

“Walk Away”

What was your favorite single from the Breakaway era? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!