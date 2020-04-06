Toni Braxton Gives Good Advice On Comeback Single “Do It”

Here’s a little something to brighten your week! Toni Braxton is back with a new single called “Do It,” the first taste of her 10th studio album via new label Island Records. As usual, the R&B legend serves vocals and even gives out some good relationship advice. “No more wondering why, he ain’t calling you back,” the 52-year-old croons. “Lately, you don’t get along.” Instead of reconciliation, Toni recommends leaving his ass. “Just do it, do it, do it,” she sings on the chorus. “Do what you need to do.”

What inspired the song? “I wrote [it] about a year ago when a friend was going through the struggles of trying to end a relationship that wasn’t good for her,” the enduring hitmaker reveals. “We have all been through situations like this, when there is really nothing more to say, you know he’s not right and you just need to do what you need to do. There is also an element of hope in the song, that after you do what you need to do, things will get better.” This is Toni’s first release since 2018’s underrated Sex & Cigarettes album. Listen below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!