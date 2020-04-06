Tenille Townes Builds Momentum With “The Most Beautiful Things”

From Kacey Musgraves to Cam and Ingrid Andress, there’s a new wave of female country artists reshaping the genre. Instead of corny lyrics about beer (although I do love a good drinking song) and cheesy pop hooks, these women are focussing on storytelling and raw emotion. You can now add Tenille Townes to that list. The Canadian newcomer has been making her presence felt on the country scene for a couple of years now, but she’s ready to take the next step with “The Most Beautiful Things.”

“I’ve seen the sun crash into the ocean and paint the sky purple and pink,” the 26-year-old begins the stripped-back ballad. “I’ve seen a star shoot out of the night and burn up before I could blink.” Despite the beauty around us, Tenille makes a good point on the chorus. “So why do we close our eyes when we pray, cry, kiss, dream?” she ponders. “Maybe the most beautiful things in this life are felt and never seen.” It’s heartfelt, emotionally affecting and utter lovely.

What inspired the song? “We were all once a little kid, full of wonder and seeing the beauty in anything,” Tenille explains. “We were unafraid to be ourselves, relentlessly willing to dream the craziest of dreams because we weren’t scared of failing, or of what anyone else thought. I hope this song helps people remember what that felt like. Holding on to the love we have for each other and the most beautiful things around us, even in hard times, is what keeps that feeling alive.” Listen to “The Most Beautiful Things” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!