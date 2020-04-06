Rita Wilson Teams Up With Naughty By Nature For “Hip Hop Hooray” Remix

Rita Wilson recently went viral (perhaps a bad choice of words) when she recited Naughty By Nature’s iconic “Hip Hop Horay” while recovering from COVID-19. Today, the singer/actress has released an official remix of the song as a fund-raising initiative. “‘Hip Hop Hooray’ is like modern day Shakespeare,” she explains in the press release. “I originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film Boy Genius. It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced.”

“When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise,” Rita continues. “To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile. When Naughty By Nature commented about it, I couldn’t believe it. What a joy to be doing this remix with legends of the Hip-Hop world. I’m forever grateful for their generosity of spirit and for being able to raise money together for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

“We are honored to have Rita Wilson recite our song,” the hip-hop trio adds. “We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well. We were aware she contracted COVID-19, and was quarantined along with her husband Tom. The next thing we know, everyone began to inbox us her Instagram. We are honored to be part of the remix of our classic song to raise awareness and help fight the coronavirus. Thanks again to Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks for embracing us, and for helping us take the unexpected viral moment further for such a great cause.”

Listen to the remix below. It will be officially released on all streaming platforms on Friday (April 10).

Do you love this version? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!