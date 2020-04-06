Charli XCX Announces Quarantine LP ‘How I’m Feeling Now’

While most of us are spending quarantine binging Netflix and eating our feelings, Charli XCX is working on a new album. The Brit announced that she’s releasing a project, tentatively called How I’m Feeling Now, on May 15. “I hope you’re doing whatever it is you need to do to stay positive during this time of completely unknown, uncharted territory,” the “1999” hitmaker began a video message to fans. “For me, staying positive goes hand in hand with being creative, so that’s why I decided that I’m going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch.”

“The nature of this album is going to be very indicative of the times just because I’m only going to be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, videos — everything,” Charli continued. “In that sense it will be very DIY. I’ll also be reaching out to people online to collaborate with and I’m going to keep the entire process super open, so that anybody who wants to watch can and I’ll be posting demos, I’ll be posting a cappellas, I’ll be posting text conversations with me and any collaborators.”

The 27-year-old isn’t stopping there, however. “I’ll be filming myself in the studio, I’ll be doing zoom conferences to ask fans or anyone watching for opinions or ideas I’m going to start an email address so that fans or anyone can send me beats or references,” she revealed. This could end up being the most transparent album recording of all time, which is extremely exciting. See Charli’s announcement video below.

