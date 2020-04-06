Selena Gomez Announces Deluxe Edition Of ‘Rare’ Including 3 New Songs

Selena Gomez is a class act. Today (April 6), the pop star announced that she’s releasing a deluxe edition of Rare that will double as a fund-raising initiative for COVID-19 relief. Selena began by revealing the stylish cover art and pre-order link. “Many of you know how excited I have been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend,'” the 27-year-old wrote in an open letter to fans. “It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy.”

“We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities,” the “Lose You To Love Me” chart-topper continued. “Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic.” To underline her commitment to the cause, Selena revealed that she is also raising money for relief efforts. “I’m personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 Relief Fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store starting now.”

In addition to “Boyfriend,” the deluxe edition of Rare (due April 9) will also include the previously unreleased tracks “She” and “Souvenir.” See Selena’s announcement below.

Are you adding this to your collection? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!