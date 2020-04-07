Stevie Nicks Reveals Origins Of “Edge Of Seventeen” In Viral Post

Talk about fate. Stevie Nicks is currently going viral on social media after revealing that she has been visited by a white-winged dove, the bird that inspired “Edge Of Seventeen.” No, really. “In 1980 I was flying home from Phoenix, Arizona and I was handed a menu that said, ‘The white wing dove sings a song that sounds like she’s singing ooh, ooh, ooh. She makes her home here in the great Saguaro cactus that provides shelter and protection for her,'” she writes. “As you well know, I was very taken with that whole picture and went on to write ‘Edge of Seventeen.'”

“But over the last 40 years I can honestly say, I have never heard a dove sing — until now,” the living legend continues. “Several days ago, outside my room, I started to hear the sound of a bird singing the same thing over and over. One little Ahhh — and then three OOH’s — over and over again. I thought it was an owl, but a friend said, ‘No, that’s a dove!’ I started to cry. This dove had come here to watch over me.” Better yet, Stevie kindly shared footage of the magical creature. “So we filmed her singing her song and I am sending her out to you.”

See Stevie’s extraordinary post below.

Were you moved by this story? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!