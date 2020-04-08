From Kesha’s “Tik Tok” To Gaga’s “Alejandro,” The 50 Biggest Hits Of 2010

It’s an understatement to say the first quarter of 2020 has been a dumpster fire of epic proportions. Seriously I’d like to request a refund on my time. However, while we’re all locked in our homes practicing social distancing, we can blessedly escape into memories of happier times. For instance, we can revisit the start of the last decade and the music that was popular then. 2010 was an interesting year. Rap Queen Nicki Minaj had just made her debut on the Young Money roster with a fire verse on “BedRock.” Usher, Jason Derulo and Taio Cruz supplied the clubs with one dance hit after another.

Owl City took over the world with “Fireflies.” All these bops and more placed quite high up on Billboard’s Year-End Hot 100 of the year. And they were in good company. The Top 50 of that year’s list in particular is filled with nostalgia-inducing bangers and a couple forgotten gems. Of course, many of our favorite pop icons are heavily represented. Rihanna appears a staggering four times. Her highest-charting song? That would be the Eminem duet “Love The Way You Lie,” which lands at number 7. Lady Gaga trails closely behind with three songs of her own.

Notably one is the beloved Beyonce collab “Telephone.” Riding off the success of Teenage Dream, Katy Perry also takes up several spots. And Kesha (while she was still going by Ke$ha) lands very, very high up there with the likes of “Your Love Is My Drug” and “Tik Tok.” Who else makes the cut? Well, you’ve got a baby-faced Justin Bieber with (ironically enough) “Baby.” Then there’s Taylor Swift singing “Mine.” La Roux, Black Eyed Peas, Lady Antebellum and a couple other hitmakers also supplied some of the biggest anthems.

Scroll through a gallery of single covers up top to chart the 50 most successful singles of 2010. After doing so let us know if you still have any of these bops on your playlists today.

