Jewel Preaches Hope & Positivity On New Single “Grateful”

If you’re feeling a little weary from the general hell-scape that is 2020, you could probably do with a ray of hope right now. And that’s where Jewel comes in. The legendary singer/songwriter preaches positivity on “Grateful,” the latest single from her upcoming 12th LP. “It’s all the little things that make the world go ’round, it’s all the little things that are most powerful,” she sings over strummed guitar. “There’s no politician, no sky too dark, no one can take the love from my heart.” Oh, did I forget to mention that it’s also very timely?

The chorus, which reminds me somewhat of “Ooh Child,” is as comforting as a warm blanket. “The sun is gonna shine in this heart of mine,” Jewel belts. “The sun is gonna shine… it’s true ’cause I can always be grateful.” What inspired the song? Well, apart from the obvious? “It’s amazing how profound such a simple thing can be if you feel it deeply enough,” she explains. “It’s a practice I still use today. I’m pleased to release this new song inspired by the transformative capability of a simple feeling.” Listen below.

