Selena Gomez Teases New Songs From Deluxe Edition Of ‘Rare’

Selena Gomez surprised fans earlier this week by announcing the imminent arrival of a deluxe edition of Rare. The pop star also promised three new songs — “Boyfriend,” “She” and “Souvenir” — and has been kindly sharing snippets of one of them ever since. Given the lyrics, the prime candidate is “Boyfriend.” (She also hinted at it being her next single in the announcement post). “There’s a difference between a want and a need,” the 27-year-old captioned the first preview. “Some nights I just want more than me.”

The second caption is similar in theme: “Oh baby, you’re enough to get you out of this place.” It looks like Selena is about to give us a defiant anthem about single-dom. “Many of you know how excited I have been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend,'” she wrote in an open letter to fans. “It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy.” All signs point to this being a bop. Listen to the teasers below.

