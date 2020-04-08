Sam Fischer Makes Memorable TV Debut With “This City” On ‘Kimmel’

Making your television debut is nerve-wracking at the best of times. Which makes Sam Fischer’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! all the more notable. He delivered pitch-perfect vocals, raw emotion and green-screen effects… all from his bathroom. (Love the shower curtain). Of course, the Australian singer/songwriter belted out “This City.” Originally released in 2018, the song has taken on a life of its own — amassing more than 100 million cumulative streams and landing him a major-label record deal with RCA.

“I’ve been seeing lonely people in crowded rooms, covering their old heartbreaks with new tattoos,” Sam crooned over acoustic guitar. “It’s all about smoke screens and cigarettes, looking through low lights at silhouettes.” The 28-year-old really pulled the vocal trigger on the chorus. “This city’s gonna break my heart, this city’s gonna love me then leave me alone,” he belted from the bathroom. “This city’s got me chasing stars, it’s been a couple months since I felt like I’m home.” Watch Sam’s star-making performance below.

