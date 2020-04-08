Dove Cameron Announces New Single “Remember Me” Featuring BIA

Dove Cameron is already beloved by millennials thanks to her role in Disney’s Descendants franchise (and the accompanying soundtrack albums), but the 24-year-old launched her music career in earnest last year. And she impressed immediately with a pair of songs called “Bloodshot” and “Waste.” Those tracks introduced her alt-leaning approach to pop, but Dove continued to surprise us by toning it down on the soft and dreamy “So Good,” before dabbling in rock on the refreshingly offbeat “Out Of Touch.”

The singer/actress is now ready to kickstart her 2020 campaign with a new single called “Remember Me,” which features rising female rapper BIA. Dove unveiled the eerie, red-hued artwork on social media and shared a brief snippet of the song (listen below). If the guitars are any indication, the breakout star’s latest release might pick up where “Out Of Touch” left off. “Remember Me” drops on April 10 and is expected to feature on Dove’s much-anticipated debut project.

