Dua Lipa Slays “Break My Heart” On ‘The Tonight Show: At Home Edition’

We need more pop stars like Dua Lipa in 2020. Although recent months have largely been a hell-scape of epic proportions, she continues to provide light in the darkness. While most of her peers are delaying album campaigns in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the 24-year-old opted to move forward with Future Nostalgia. And she delivered what will most certainly go down as one of the year’s best collections. She’s not done yet, either. Tonight she beamed in to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an-home performance of current single “Break My Heart.”

Unsurprisingly, Dua absolutely slayed. Performing in front of a green screen, she served signature smokey vocals and plenty of personality. Simple but impactful, this is more proof the “New Rules” hitmaker is on top of the game right now. Hopefully the appearance will also give Future Nostalgia a boost on the charts. This week it debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at number 2 in the UK. That’s certainly a respectable performance. However, I’d argue that she deserves much more. Thankfully, she has even more up her sleeves moving forward.

Earlier this week, the diva teased a deluxe edition of the LP in an interview with Capital. While we don’t know many specifics, she promised it would include new music. It’s worth pointing out that the re-release of her debut album featured her fierce BLACKPINK collab “Kiss And Make Up.” Based on that, expectations are high this time around. Speaking of collabs, Dua also revealed that she recorded one with Miley Cyrus that may or may not see the light of day. Prayerfully we hear that masterpiece in the very near future. In the meantime, watch her in action on The Tonight Show below.

Did you love the performance? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!