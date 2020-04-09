Charli XCX Launches Quarantine Album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ With “Forever”

Charli XCX isn’t going to let something like a pandemic stop her from being creative. Quite the opposite in fact. Instead of hunkering down to watch Tiger King on Netflix with a bowl of ice cream at her side, the Brit is working on a new album. She’s set to drop How I’m Feeling Now May 15, and she wants her fans to be involved in the creative process. How so? Well, she’s connecting with them on video chats and encouraging them to send her beats and other inspiration. The “1999” diva also had them help choose the single cover for the LP’s lead song “Forever.”

Out today (April 9), the track picks up where “Official” left off on last year’s Charli. By that I mean it’s another confessional love song. Laying her voice over a grimy production courtesy of A.G. Cook and BJ Burton, she opens up about being separated from her partner. “Love suicide. You and I drove for miles,” Charli sings on the opening lines. But she recognizes the permanence of her feelings on the sweet chorus. “I will always love you. I’ll love you forever. Even when we’re not together,” she coos. “I know in the future we won’t see each other. Cold just like December, but I will always love you.”

It’s a far cry from the messaging of “White Mercedes” (a perfect pop song), but the end result is every bit as compelling. Based on this, I cannot wait to hear more material in the coming weeks. Press play on “Forever” below and let us know what you think.

How does “Forever” compare to last year’s ‘Charli’? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!